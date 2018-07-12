Armenian domestic changes boost ties with France, says Ambassador Lacote

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The domestic changes in Armenia have been perceived very positively in France, and the ongoing active anti-corruption combat once again reaffirms the strong ties with France, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote told a press conference today.

“What happened in Armenia was perceived very positively in France. The news media touched upon the political events with great sympathy. It is very important that the changes were taking place in an extremely peaceful atmosphere. I too have conveyed to my government that during that time no French citizens were in danger. French observers have recorded the same. It was the people who went out to the streets in Gyumri, Yerevan, Vanadzor and other cities. They were neither party nor political forces. Everything proceeded in accordance to the letter and spirit of the Constitution,” the Ambassador said.

According to the French Ambassador, the changes covey new dynamics to bilateral ties with France. He also mentioned the commitment of the new government of Armenia – combating corruption and monopolies. He found this to be a very important message for Armenia’s partners, especially business partners.

“The creation of equal market conditions in Armenia is a very good signal for all business operators. In addition, a state of rule of law is being established, which reaffirms the ties between our two states,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan