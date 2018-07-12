Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Yerevan City Council to elect new Mayor on July 16


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council unanimously approved Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan’s recommendation to hold the early election of Mayor on July 16 at 11:00 at today’s extraordinary sitting which was convened by virtue of law after Taron Margaryan’s resignation.

The majority of the City Council members rejected Yelk faction leader Davit Khajakyan’s recommendation to hold the election on August 8.

Margaryan resigned on July 9 after 8 years in office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




