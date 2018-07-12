Armenian parliament continues special sitting

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The special sitting which was convened July 11 continues in the Armenian parliament.

With 78 MPs in attendance, Speaker Ara Babloyan announced a quorum and the session kicked off.

Lawmakers will debate the bills which have been adopted at the first hearing earlier.

Bills include a proposed amnesty for traffic violation fines, amending the law on military service, amending the law on corrections and others.

The bill on ratifying the MoU between Armenia and the European Commission on Armenia’s participation in the Creative Europe program was also adopted, as well as the bill on ratifying the amendment to the 2014 May 29 agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan