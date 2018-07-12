Justice Minister, Russian ambassador discuss development of cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan held a meeting on July 11 with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry said.

The minister and the ambassador discussed issues related to expanding cooperation between Armenia and Russia, namely deepening relations in the judiciary.

The Russian Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts within his capacity to strengthen the Armenian-Russian cooperation and to make in more effective.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan