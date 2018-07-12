LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-18
LONDON, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.45% to $2079.00, copper price down by 1.90% to $6195.00, lead price down by 1.31% to $2259.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $13735.00, tin price down by 2.48% to $19305.00, zinc price down by 3.37% to $2553.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.71% to $70500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
