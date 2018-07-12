Yerevan City Council debates early election date of Mayor

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. At today’s special sitting of the Yerevan City Council following Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation on July 9, city officials were discussing the date for early elections. The session was chaired by Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan.

“Today’s session is convened by virtue of law,” he said, adding that under the law the City Council convenes a session on the third day following the resignation of the mayor to decide the date for snap elections.

Areyan recommended to hold the election at 11:00, July 16.

But leader of the Yelk faction Davit Khajakyan suggested holding the election on August 8.

The final decision is expected to be announced soon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan