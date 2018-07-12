Japan floods death toll grows to 195

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in Japan’s massive floods and landslides which were caused by torrential rains last week has grown to 195, local media said.

The number could grow further as 60 people are still missing, authorities said.

More than 70,000 rescuers continued to search for the missing in the affected areas, including the hardest-hit Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan