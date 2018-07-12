Pashinyan takes part in Brussels dinner in honor of heads of delegations of NATO partner states

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has visited the royal museum of arts and history of Brussels as part of his working visit to the Belgian capital. The Armenian PM was greeted by his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel at the museum. Michel delivered remarks to heads of state and government of NATO allies and partners, followed by a group photo.

Later Nikol Pashinyan took part in the dinner of heads of delegations of NATO partner states.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan