Armenian PM meets Federica Mogherini in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Brussels, Armenpress correspondent reports from Brussels.

The meeting was attended by Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador to Belgium Tatul Margaryan and PM’s advisor Arsen Kharatyan.

After the meeting PM Pashinyan will visit Cinquantenaire complex where the heads of the remaining delegations arrived.

Earlier, on the sidelines of his working visit to Belgium, the Armenian PM met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

