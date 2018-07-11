NATO summit’s final declaration calls on to settle conflicts in South Caucasus through peaceful means

BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The NATO summit in Brussels on July 11 adopted a final declaration which calls on to solve the conflicts in the South Caucasus through peaceful means, reports Armenpress.

The 67th point of the declaration states that NATO continues supporting the right of all partners to make independent and sovereign decisions on foreign and security policy, free from external pressure and coercion. It states that NATO continues supporting the efforts aimed at peacefully settling the conflict in South Caucasus.

“We call on all sides to be constructive and demonstrate a greater political will within the existing negotiation format for the peaceful settlement of conflicts in accordance with the negotiation formats”, the declaration says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan