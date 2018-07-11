Artsakh state minister holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s state minister Grigory Martirosyan on July 11 received Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan, the Artsakh government told Armenpress.

The state minister attached importance to the ongoing institutional reforms in Armenia’s local self-government system, stating that these reforms are also among agenda issues in Artsakh. Grigory Martirosyan said the expected changes in the local self-governance aim at the communities to have greater resources and powers.

Minister Suren Papikyan thanked for the warm reception and stated that they are ready to assist the organization of the expected process in Artsakh.

During the meeting other issues relating to the cooperation in the field of territorial administration were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of agriculture Jirayr Mirozyan.

