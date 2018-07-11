Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Armenian Armed Forces representatives discuss military-technical cooperation issues in China


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The working group of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in Nanjing, China, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The representatives of the Armed Forces are attending the working meeting on military-technical cooperation issues being held with the leadership of Poli Defense company.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration