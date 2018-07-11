Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Armenian PM arrives in NATO headquarters


BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the NATO headquarters, Armenpress correspondent reports from Brussels.

The PM is accompanied by foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

PM Pashinyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron a bit later.

It will be the Armenian PM’s first meeting with the French President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




