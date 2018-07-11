Pashinyan-Macron meeting kicks off in Brussels

BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 11 met with President of France Emmanuel Macron in the NATO headquarters, Armenpress correspondent reports from Brussels.

At the beginning of the meeting the French President expressed his satisfaction over his meeting with PM Pashinyan and stated that they will soon meet in Yerevan at the Francophonie summit which is an important event for all Francophonie states.

In his turn the Armenian PM congratulated Emmanuel Macron on the victory of the French football team which passed to the final of the World Cup 2018.

The meeting from the Armenian side is attended by foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan and PM’s advisor Arsen Kharatyan.

This is the Armenian PM’s first meeting with the French President.

After the meeting with Macron, the Armenian PM will meet with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in the European Commission.

