Armenian PM meets Carnegie Europe Center experts and EU officials in Belgium

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Belgium on a working visit, met with the experts of the Carnegie Europe Center and the EU officials, the PM’s spokesman Arman Yeghoyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The PM introduced his vision on Armenia’s democracy development, the nature and origin of the ongoing changes in Armenia, answered to the questions of the meeting participants relating to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Arman Yeghoyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Belgium on a working visit on July 11. During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures, as well as will have bilateral contacts with the heads of several state and government.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, the PM will participate in the meeting of heads of NATO member and non-member states and governments that are participating in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. During this meeting the Armenian PM will deliver remarks.

The meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also take place.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is expected. The Armenian PM will also meet with Federica Mogherini, Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

On the sidelines of the visit PM Pashinyan will also meet the Belgian-Armenian community representatives.

