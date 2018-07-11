Election date of Yerevan Mayor to be determined at July 12 extraordinary session of City Council

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will hold an extraordinary session on July 12: the election date of the Mayor is on the agenda, Yelk faction of the City Council said, Armenpress reports.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigned on July 9.

The snap elections of the Mayor are being held within a timeframe set by the City Council, but no later than within a month.

During the snap elections, the right to nominate candidates for the Mayor belongs to the City Council’s factions.

The City Council members are voting at the snap elections. Each member of the Council has a right to one vote. If one candidate is nominated, he/she is elected Mayor if the number of votes in favor is more than the number of votes against.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan