Justice minister, EU Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan today received Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Zeynalyan thanked the Ambassador for constantly assisting the ongoing reforms in Armenia and stated that the EU support to Armenia’s justice field is invaluable.

The EU Delegation chief in his turn noted that the ongoing reforms in Armenia’s justice field are among the EU priorities. In this context he attached importance to the effective implementation of actions aimed at fighting corruption, strengthening independence of judiciary, increasing the engagement of civil society in these processes, and expressed readiness of EU’s support to the implementation of these works.

During the meeting the minister and the Ambassador discussed the upcoming programs in the justice sector and the opportunities of the EU’s support in these activities.

