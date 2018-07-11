Deputy PM Avinyan introduces new chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee to staff

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan on July 10 introduced new chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan to the Committee staff, reports Armenpress.

The deputy PM thanked former head of the Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan for the carried out activities and highlighted the importance of civil aviation.

In his turn Sergey Avetisyan thanked the staff for the joint works and wished the new head productive work, good luck, expressing readiness to assist.

Tatevik Revazyan thanked for appointing her in this position and got acquainted with the representatives of the staff and the ongoing activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan