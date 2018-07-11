NATO’s two-day summit kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. NATO’s two-day summit has kicked off in Brussels on July 11, reports Armenpress.

In addition to the delegations of the NATO member states, heads of tens of partner states, as well as the participants of the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are invited to attend the summit at different formats.

The intrigue of the summit will become US President Donald Trump’s stance on issues vital for the NATO. Trump has repeatedly blamed the European countries for not making enough payments to the NATO.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Belgium on a working visit on July 11. During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures, as well as will have bilateral contacts with the heads of several state and government.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, the PM will participate in the meeting of heads of NATO member and non-member states and governments that are participating in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. During this meeting the Armenian PM will deliver remarks.

The meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also take place.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is expected. The Armenian PM will also meet with Federica Mogherini, Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

On the sidelines of the visit PM Pashinyan will also meet the Belgian-Armenian community representatives.

