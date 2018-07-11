Companies owned by Gazprom Armenia suspected in tax evasion

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) supervision department has reported to the SRC investigative department that based on the SRC president’s assignment it has conducted inspections in several companies owned by Gazprom Armenia which resulted in the discovery of major fraud.

The SRC said it has probed Avtogaz LLC, Avtovtop, Gaom Group, Gaz Group, Arzni Gaz, Fakel Gaz and Nakhshin limited liability companies and revealed that they have filed less consumed gas volumes for 2016-2018 to evade paying 58,700,000, 14,900,000, 168,400,000, 79,400,000, 53,000,000, 25,700,000 and 349,500,000 respectively in taxes.

The SRC launched criminal cases and agents searched the premises of the companies.

On July 10, SRC agents searched gas filling stations owned by the abovementioned companies and confiscated computers, bookkeeping documents, video recording devices and other items.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan