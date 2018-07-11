Sarkissian congratulates Mexico’s new president on election

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Andrés Manuel López Obrador on being elected President of Mexico.

Sarkissian wished good luck to the new Mexican president, Sarkissian’s Office said.

In the cable the Armenian president expressed confidence that the friendship and partnership between Armenia and Mexico will continue developing and strengthening for the benefit of the welfare of the two peoples.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan