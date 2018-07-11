Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Sarkissian congratulates Mexico’s new president on election


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Andrés Manuel López Obrador on being elected President of Mexico.

Sarkissian wished good luck to the new Mexican president, Sarkissian’s Office said.

In the cable the Armenian president expressed confidence that the friendship and partnership between Armenia and Mexico will continue developing and strengthening for the benefit of the welfare of the two peoples.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration