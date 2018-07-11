Blogger receives threats after Azerbaijan visit

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ethnic Armenian blogger who visited Azerbaijan recently on a Belarusian passport says he is receiving threats after the visit.

The blogger, 23 year old Vlad, posted a video on YouTube asking to share it and help him.

“Spread the video, spread my story. Only that way I will be safe,” he said.

He also clarified his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that he visited the country with peace, for tourism.

He said the threats include allegations that a certain country has paid him to intentionally defame Azerbaijan, and that his video made in the country contains provocations.

“I visited Azerbaijan with peace, like I visit any other country. I mentioned in my video that the purpose was to show people like they are. I showed people who gave me shelter, food, helped me to navigate, however everyone somehow saw something negative in it,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the aggression and hostility towards tourists which he saw in Azerbaijan he hadn’t seen anywhere else, and naturally he gave a response.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan