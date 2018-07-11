Inspectors view ongoing North-South Road Corridor construction

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Inspectors of a governmental agency, along with representatives of the European Investment Bank and the Asian Development Bank, visited the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor project to view the ongoing construction.

A meeting with Synohydro representatives, the Chinese contractor who is carrying out the construction, took place in the end of the day. Members of the Spea Engineering Europea and IRD Engineering consortium were also in attendance.

Issues related to the deadlines, quality and process of the construction were discussed. It was emphasized that the work must be implemented within the deadline and with quality.

Synohydro representatives said they will involve new equipment and more workforce by July 25, which will boost efficiency.

