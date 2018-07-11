Lawmakers debate granting fined drivers amnesty for unpaid obligations

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The traffic violation penalty amnesty will cover 150,000 citizens, with 13,7 million drams in fines getting cancelled, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told lawmakers during parliamentary debates. The bill will grant amnesty to fines which were filed before 2018.

But not all fines will be granted the amnesty, and the justice minister mentioned the exceptions. Particularly, drivers who were fined for illegal installation of sirens or lights, or driving with fake license plates or without registration will not benefit from the amnesty. Exceptions also include DUIs and disobeying to pull over.

“People who failed to pay the fines from 2012 have had their assets frozen, they are unable to use other services, namely loans. Thus, this bill will improve the social-economic situation and morale of our countrymen,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan