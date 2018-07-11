Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

42 degrees Celsius expected July 12


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. 42 degrees Celsius is forecast for July 12 in Yerevan and the provinces of Armavir and Ararat, chief meteorologist Gagik Surenyan said on Facebook.

An Orange (6) UV index is expected, whereby avoiding direct sunlight from 11:00 to 15:00 is advised.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




