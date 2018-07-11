Two high ranking Azerbaijani cops killed by protesters rallying in support of would-be assassin

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. 150-200 Azerbaijani demonstrators rallied in the town of Ganja in the evening of July 10 in support to Yunis Safarov, the man who attempted to assassinate the town’s mayor.

According to Azerbaijani media, the demonstrators represent a certain “religious group”.

Yunis Safarov opened gunfire on the Mayor of Ganja and his bodyguards about a week ago outside the City Hall. The Mayor and his entourage survived the attack and Safarov was arrested.

According to local media reports, when Ganja police intervened in yesterday’s protest, a clash erupted which led to two high ranking officers – the Ganja Police Chief and the Deputy Chief of the Nizami region, being killed. Both were stabbed, according to the interior ministry.

The suspects are at large.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan