At least 27 dead in Iran bus crash


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 27 people have died when an Iranian bus crashed in the country’s Kurdistan Province.

The crash took place in the city of Senedej, Mehr reported.

According to the news agency, the bus collided with an oil truck. More than ten people are injured.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




