Armenian parliament convenes special sitting

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has convened a special sitting today, on July 11. Lawmakers are set to debate the issue of granting amnesty for penalties regarding certain administrative offenses.

The agenda also includes debates regarding proposed amendments of the civil judicial procedure code, the correctional code, the law on military service and others.

The MPs will also debate the MoU between Armenia and the European Commission about Armenia’s participation in the Creative Europe program, and the ratification of the amendment of the 2014 protocol about the Eurasian Economic Union.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan