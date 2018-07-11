LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-18

LONDON, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2109.50, copper price down by 1.10% to $6315.00, lead price down by 3.17% to $2289.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $14075.00, tin price up by 1.77% to $19795.00, zinc price down by 2.08% to $2642.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.44% to $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.