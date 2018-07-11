LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-18
LONDON, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2109.50, copper price down by 1.10% to $6315.00, lead price down by 3.17% to $2289.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $14075.00, tin price up by 1.77% to $19795.00, zinc price down by 2.08% to $2642.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.44% to $70000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:30 42 degrees Celsius expected July 12
- 11:08 Two high ranking Azerbaijani cops killed by protesters rallying in support of would-be assassin
- 11:01 Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov off to Poland for parliamentary summit
- 11:00 Armenian parliament convenes special sitting
- 10:56 At least 27 dead in Iran bus crash
- 10:08 Japan flooding death toll rises to 179
- 10:00 European Stocks - 10-07-18
- 09:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-18
- 09:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-07-18
- 09:49 Meet Artashes, the Armenian celebrity lookalike of Lionel Messi
- 07.10-21:43 PM Nikol Pashinyan introduces new chairman of Investigative Committee
- 07.10-21:15 PM Pashinyan welcomes renowned scientist Yuri Oganesov’s readiness to assist Armenia’s science development
- 07.10-20:45 Hayk Sargsyan charged for murder attempt, illegal possession of firearms
- 07.10-20:28 PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on North-South highway construction process
- 07.10-19:57 French Embassy in Armenia denies media reports on lifting ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan
- 07.10-19:48 Cristiano Ronaldo officially transferred to Juventus
- 07.10-19:35 Business Armenia expects more than 35 mln USD investment to Armenia in 2018
- 07.10-19:29 Armenia significantly improves positions in fight against corruption - OECD
- 07.10-19:07 Ethnic Armenian boys with no Armenian citizenship can’t be enlisted to military service in Armenia – deputy minister
- 07.10-18:49 Minister Artsvik Minasyan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia Shane Rosenthal
- 07.10-18:45 Aliyev’s statement is from genre of Azerbaijani fantasy - Armenian deputy defense minister
- 07.10-18:20 Citizen makes self-immolation attempt outside PM’s residence
- 07.10-18:18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to depart for Belgium on working visit
- 07.10-18:00 State Oversight Service soon to conduct observations in municipalities and two ministries
- 07.10-17:52 Armenia to examine information on France's lifting ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan – defense ministry spox
- 07.10-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-18
- 07.10-17:35 Asian Stocks - 10-07-18
- 07.10-17:14 Tatevik Revazyan appointed chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee
- 07.10-17:13 Inessa Gabayan appointed chairwoman of Water Committee
- 07.10-17:00 Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development to depart for Artsakh
- 07.10-16:59 President of Artsakh awards Professor Alexander Malayan with medal for services provided in healthcare field
- 07.10-16:54 President Bako Sahakyan visits some sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline
- 07.10-16:46 Armenian emergency situations minister, Russian Ambassador discuss ways to deepen and expand cooperation
- 07.10-16:42 Yelk alliance and Civil Contract party to present their candidate for Yerevan Mayor soon
- 07.10-16:25 Pope Francis’s ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM
15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 5387 times Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3498 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
16:18, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2524 times President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit
11:50, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2129 times Azerbaijan makes another attempt to manipulate UN Security Council resolutions in the interests of war, not peace – Artsakh MFA
14:57, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2055 times Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents