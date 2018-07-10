PM Pashinyan welcomes renowned scientist Yuri Oganesov’s readiness to assist Armenia’s science development

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganesov, scientific leader of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the renowned scientist in the government and attached importance to his readiness to assist the development of Armenian science.

“You have high reputation across the whole world, your assistance, of course, will be very useful for our country and people. I have a surprise for you: yesterday I signed the motion on granting you the citizenship of Armenia. I am happy that the Republic of Armenia will de jure have a citizen like you since I believe that you are de facto a citizen of Armenia long ago”, Nikol Pashinyan said, expressing hope that Oganesov will more frequently visit Armenia.

The PM expressed confidence that all programs of the renowned scientist will be possible to successfully implement in the homeland.

In his turn Yuri Oganesov thanked PM Pashinyan for granting him Armenian citizenship. He told the PM that he had already met with minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan.

During the meeting the sides also discussed different issues relating to the implementation of programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan