Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Hayk Sargsyan charged for murder attempt, illegal possession of firearms


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Sargsyan, nephew of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, has been charged for committing a murder attempt and illegal possession of firearms, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On April 1, 2007, the Police were notified that Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan, born in 1984, has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On the same day, A. Ghevondyan presented a gun to the Police and told that he fired shots as a result of carelessness, injuring his friend D. Simonyan.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident. But on May 28, 2007, a decision was made not to launch criminal proceedings against A. Ghevondyan on the grounds of absence of complaint.

However, on July 3, 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office made a decision to eliminate the aforementioned decision. As a result of investigative operations, it was revealed that Davit Simonyan received a gunshot wound not by A. Ghevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan.

A motion has been filed to the court requesting to remand Hayk Sargsyan in custody.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:10, 07.03.2018
Viewed 5625 times
Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director arrested for embezzlement

13:07, 07.03.2018
Viewed 3447 times
Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London

19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3359 times
Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 2606 times
Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic

16:18, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2452 times
President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration