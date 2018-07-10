French Embassy in Armenia denies media reports on lifting ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The French Embassy in Armenia denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which France has lifted the ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan, reports Armenpress.

The Embassy issued a statement which says: “We would like to inform that the Azerbaijani media report, according to which France has removed the restrictions on arms sales to Azerbaijan, is fake”.

Earlier Interfax-Azerbaijan reported that official Paris has removed the embargo on sales of defense products to Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan