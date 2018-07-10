Cristiano Ronaldo officially transferred to Juventus

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus, the Spanish club confirmed the news.

According to BBC, it is understood a deal worth £105m has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 33-year-old Portuguese end a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues at Real but had a turbulent relationship with president Florentino Perez.

"For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of our great symbols," said a club statement. “Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football. Real Madrid will always be your home”.

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United for £80m in 2009 and scored a club-record 451 goals and won the Ballon D'Or - awarded to the world's best footballer - in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.