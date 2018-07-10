Business Armenia expects more than 35 mln USD investment to Armenia in 2018

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Business Armenia, which is engaged in attracting investments and promoting export, expects more than 35 million USD investment in Armenia in 2018, Business Armenia executive director Armen Avak Avakian said live on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment we already have an expectation of 15.2 million USD investments. In other words, a certain action has been taken for these investments to be made”, he said. The investments will be distributed in the fields of light industry (5.7 million USD), perfume (500.000 USD), kitchen utensils and other equipment (1 million USD), oils and additives (3 million USD), mineral waters (5 million USD). 20.2 million USD investment is expected for the second half of 2018.

As for the attraction of investments to Armenia by the structure last year, 12 out of 15 million USD has been directed for the military industry, and the remaining has been distributed to the fields of jewelry, silver, light industry and food processing.

The Business Armenia executive director informed that 2 million 955 thousand USD has been re-invested in Armenia in 2017. Re-investments have been made in pharmaceutics, agriculture and mineral waters production.

He said they have close ties based on mutual trust with investors. They respect the investors’ desire to keep any information secret. “We ask investors about their vision for ten years, they must be able to talk to us openly and transparently so that we can provide open and transparent service”, he said, adding that their ultimate goal is the GDP growth through foreign investments.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan