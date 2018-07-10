Minister Artsvik Minasyan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia Shane Rosenthal

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting with Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank's Country Director for Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by deputy minister Avag Avanesyan, Business Armenia executive director Armen Avak Avakian, as well as other officials.

The minister thanked for the continuous support provided by the ADB and presented the process of joint programs.

During the meeting issues relating to the ADB technical assistance for export and development of innovation were discussed. The meeting participants also touched upon the public-private partnership, effective use of financial capacities and etc.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to hold regular meetings and expressed readiness to expand the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan