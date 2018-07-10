Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Minister Artsvik Minasyan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia Shane Rosenthal


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting with Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank's Country Director for Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by deputy minister Avag Avanesyan, Business Armenia executive director Armen Avak Avakian, as well as other officials.

The minister thanked for the continuous support provided by the ADB and presented the process of joint programs.

During the meeting issues relating to the ADB technical assistance for export and development of innovation were discussed. The meeting participants also touched upon the public-private partnership, effective use of financial capacities and etc.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to hold regular meetings and expressed readiness to expand the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration