Aliyev’s statement is from genre of Azerbaijani fantasy - Armenian deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The world perceives Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s statements as something that has nothing to do with the reality, and it’s meaningless to react to them seriously, Armenia’s deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan said, commenting on Aliyev’s statement according to which they played a role in the change of power in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“The world perceives what Aliyev says as statements that have nothing to do with the reality. This statement is another one from that list. I think it’s meaningless to comment on this, since, if we remember how many statements from the genre of fantasy have been made, perhaps this one will seem more modest”, the deputy defense minister said.

He stated that the foreign ministry will make a more detained statement on this matter.

