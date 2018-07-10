Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to depart for Belgium on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for the Kingdom of Belgium on a working visit on July 11-13, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures, as well as will have bilateral contacts with the heads of several state and government.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, the PM will participate in the meeting of heads of NATO member and non-member states and governments that are participating in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. During this meeting the Armenian PM will deliver remarks.

The meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also take place.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to deliver speech at the Carnegie Foundation for broad expert circles.

On the sidelines of the visit PM Pashinyan will also meet the Belgian-Armenian community representatives.

