Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Citizen makes self-immolation attempt outside PM’s residence


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. A man made a self-immolation attempt with petrol outside the Armenian Prime Minister’s residence in Yerevan, the Police told Armenpress.

The Police officers managed to prevent the self-immolation attempt.

The Police informed that the citizen is provided with a respective medical care at the moment.

Other details will be provided soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration