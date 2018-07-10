Citizen makes self-immolation attempt outside PM’s residence

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. A man made a self-immolation attempt with petrol outside the Armenian Prime Minister’s residence in Yerevan, the Police told Armenpress.

The Police officers managed to prevent the self-immolation attempt.

The Police informed that the citizen is provided with a respective medical care at the moment.

Other details will be provided soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan