Citizen makes self-immolation attempt outside PM’s residence
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. A man made a self-immolation attempt with petrol outside the Armenian Prime Minister’s residence in Yerevan, the Police told Armenpress.
The Police officers managed to prevent the self-immolation attempt.
The Police informed that the citizen is provided with a respective medical care at the moment.
Other details will be provided soon.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
