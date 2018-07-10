State Oversight Service soon to conduct observations in municipalities and two ministries

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The State Oversight Service will soon conduct observations in municipalities and the ministries of energy infrastructures and natural resources and Diaspora, Head of the Service Davit Sanasaryan told reporters, in response to the question what agencies are in spotlight at the moment, Armenpress reports.

Davit Sanasaryan said at the moment they cannot fulfill their control functions in the defense ministry due to the existing criminal cases which involve defense ministry officials.

“We wait until these criminal cases are over, but we conduct monitoring in the central military headquarters, we are going to present our proposals for changes to the Prime Minister and the Defense minister in connection with the organization of the mobilization”, he said.

As for the results of their activities, Davit Sanasaryan said they will present a case of theft in connection with the High-Voltage Electric Networks to the Prosecutor General’s Office on July 10. “Some agencies previously conducted this or that action, but now they won’t do that in this new situation as they know that the State Oversight Service will also visit them”, he said.

Sanasaryan informed that they will soon present observation results on the North-South transportation program.

