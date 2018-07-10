Armenia to examine information on France's lifting ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan – defense ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan commented on the Azerbaijani media reports according to which Paris has lifted the ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan for the French companies.

“If this information is confirmed, the respective bodies of Armenia will deal with this issue”, the spokesperson told Armenpress, adding that he doesn’t react to various Azerbaijani statements so seriously.

Earlier Interfax-Azerbaijan reported that official Paris has removed the embargo on sales of defense products to Azerbaijan.

