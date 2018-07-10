Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-18

YEREVAN, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.04 drams to 565.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.88 drams to 638.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 88.95 drams to 19567.3 drams. Silver price up by 3.07 drams to 251.25 drams. Platinum price up by 160.58 drams to 13163.21 drams.