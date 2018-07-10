Tatevik Revazyan appointed chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 10 signed a decree on appointing Tatevik Revazyan chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, reports Armenpress.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:52 Armenia to examine information on France's lifting ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan – defense ministry spox
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-18
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 10-07-18
- 17:14 Tatevik Revazyan appointed chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee
- 17:13 Inessa Gabayan appointed chairwoman of Water Committee
- 17:00 Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development to depart for Artsakh
- 16:59 President of Artsakh awards Professor Alexander Malayan with medal for services provided in healthcare field
- 16:54 President Bako Sahakyan visits some sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline
- 16:46 Armenian emergency situations minister, Russian Ambassador discuss ways to deepen and expand cooperation
- 16:42 Yelk alliance and Civil Contract party to present their candidate for Yerevan Mayor soon
- 16:25 Pope Francis’s ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM
- 16:19 IFC names Ameriabank Best Issuing Bank Partner in Caucasus and Central Asia 2017
- 16:16 Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Japanese counterpart
- 15:49 NATO chief urges EU states and Canada to increase defense spending
- 15:26 Armenian Church gives demonstrators 1 week to halt actions otherwise protester-priest will be defrocked
- 15:06 Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
- 14:01 Sarkissian holds farewell meeting with outgoing Canadian ambassador
- 14:00 ARMENPRESS director presents specificities of traditional and modern news media in Beirut, Lebanon
- 13:50 Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to be presented at history museum
- 13:25 Government to undertake bold tax changes - Pashinyan
- 12:58 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE monitoring mission to frontline positions
- 12:16 Purpose of upcoming meeting with Azeri counterpart is to maintain dynamics of negotiations, says Armenian FM
- 12:00 Etchmiatsin police remove protesters from Armenian Church HQ
- 11:34 New chief of investigative committee named
- 11:31 $42 million and counting in unpaid taxes restored by authorities in just 45 days
- 11:15 ‘I apologize’ – Ara Vardanyan says after stepping down as Hayastan Fund director amid investigation
- 10:40 Armenian law enforcement agencies summon CSTO Secretary General for questioning over 2008 unrest case
- 10:18 Former President Robert Kocharyan reveals details over pre-March 1 meeting with military command in 2008
- 09:36 European Stocks - 09-07-18
- 09:31 US stocks up - 09-07-18
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-07-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Up - 09-07-18
- 09:13 President Sarkissian, Golden Apricot filmmakers have dinner
- 07.09-20:57 Armen Arzumanyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
20:10, 07.03.2018
Viewed 5582 times Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director arrested for embezzlement
13:07, 07.03.2018
Viewed 3409 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3281 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
16:18, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2411 times President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit
11:50, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2011 times Azerbaijan makes another attempt to manipulate UN Security Council resolutions in the interests of war, not peace – Artsakh MFA