Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Tatevik Revazyan appointed chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 10 signed a decree on appointing Tatevik Revazyan chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




