Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development to depart for Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan on July 11 will pay a two-day working visit to the Republic of Artsakh to discuss new cooperation directions and prospects, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the minister is scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan, state minister Grigori Martirosyan and agriculture minister Jirayr Mirzoyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan