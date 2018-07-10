President of Artsakh awards Professor Alexander Malayan with medal for services provided in healthcare field

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 10 signed a decree on awarding director of the Ophthalmologic Center after S.V.Malayan, Doctor of Medicine, Professor Alexander Malayan with "Vachagan Barepasht" medal for the services provided to the Artsakh Republic in the healthcare field and on his 70th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan