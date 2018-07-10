Armenian emergency situations minister, Russian Ambassador discuss ways to deepen and expand cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan on July 10 received Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and stated that the close cooperation and friendly ties with Russia have a history of dozens of years, and it’s necessary to further strengthen them and develop new cooperation programs.

In his turn the Ambassador thanked for the congratulations and the constructive cooperation with Russia, expressing confidence that it will continue and expand.

During the meeting the ways to deepen and expand the Armenian-Russian collaboration in the field of emergency situations were discussed.

At the end of the meeting minister Rostomyan invited Ambassador Kopyrkin to visit the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center to get acquainted with the structure’s activities and upcoming programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan