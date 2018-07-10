Yelk alliance and Civil Contract party to present their candidate for Yerevan Mayor soon

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Yelk alliance and Civil Contract party have not yet discussed the issue of nominating a candidate for the new Mayor of Yerevan, Alen Simonyan – Yelk faction MP, former member of the Yerevan City Council, told reporters in the Parliament on July 10, reports Armenpress. Alen Simonyan also ruled out his nomination for the Mayor.

“I consider wrong talking about me now. Now there is a new situation which dictates new elections of the City Council”, he said. The lawmaker stated that Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation was his personal decision, rather than that of the political team.

Another MP from the Yelk faction Edmon Marukyan stated that Taron Margaryan resigned due to the change in the political situation.

“The city of Yerevan comprises nearly 60% of the Republic’s economy, and it’s obvious that under the new circumstances one team leaves and the other comes to power. Taron Margaryan resigned within this logic”, Marukyan said.

The lawmakers informed that the Yelk alliance and the Civil Contract party will discuss and present the candidate for the new Mayor soon.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigned on July 9.

