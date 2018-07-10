Pope Francis’s ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio (ambassador) to Armenia (stationed in Tbilisi) Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt presented the copy of his credentials on July 10 to minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.

The Armenian FM wished the Archbishop good luck in his important mission. Mnatsakanyan noted that a rich Armenian-Vatican agenda exists in both bilateral and international formats, as well as a dynamic and coherent dialogue, and that Armenia is determined to continue joint steps for deepening this cooperation.

The Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See thanked for the reception and expressed readiness to take steps during his tenure for the developments of bilateral ties which are based on mutual respect and friendship.

Speaking about a number of issues of the bilateral agenda, the sides concurred that intercultural cooperation is an important component of bilateral relations and exchanged ideas over possibilities for implementing joint projects.

Mnatsakanyan and the Vatican ambassador attached importance to organizing high-level mutual visits, stressing that they enable boosting bilateral ties.

