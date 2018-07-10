IFC names Ameriabank Best Issuing Bank Partner in Caucasus and Central Asia 2017

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank CJSC, Armenia’s largest bank, today welcomes the award made by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017, reports Armenpress.

Suren Kocharyan, Head of Trade Finance at Ameriabank, said: “We greatly appreciate this award and our long-standing partnership with the IFC. We began cooperation with the IFC in trade finance in 2009 and have since then been able to substantially increase our trade finance activities and stimulate the development of different sectors across the Armenian economy. We do expect to see considerable growth this year as well, especially given the Positive Outlook for Armenia by Fitch Ratings in June”.

This is the third IFC award granted to Ameriabank. The Bank had previously received the award for Most Active GTFP Issuing Bank in the Caucasus and was also nominated as Best GTFP Issuing Bank for Energy Efficiency in Europe and Central Asia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan