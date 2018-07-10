NATO chief urges EU states and Canada to increase defense spending

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The EU member states and Canada should increase defense spending by 266 billion USD until 2024, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the NATO’s upcoming summit in Brussels, TASS reports.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan