Sarkissian holds farewell meeting with outgoing Canadian ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Canada’s Ambassador John Kur on the occasion of the diplomat’s end of tenure, Sarkissian’s office said.

The president thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in developing the Armenian-Canadian relations and wished good luck in his future activities.

The sides exchanged ideas over prospects of development of the Armenian-Canadian cooperation, and also discussed the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan